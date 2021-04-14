NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Next please? Fighters call out McGregor as replacements for UFC 264 – but ex-champ Cormier predicts Poirier rematch will go ahead

A number of alternative opponents have thrown their hats into the octagon to face Conor McGregor after the Irishman former UFC champion furiously told Dustin Poirier that their July 10 trilogy showdown is off.

With their row on social media spilling over from the weekend until Monday evening after the Irishman didn’t appreciate being accused of “ghosting” a $ 500,000 donation to the New Orleans native’s charity, numerous names have said they would be ready to step in for Poirier.

“May 15 and July 10… book it,” demanded former Bellator champion and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, who is used to being on standby after acting as a deputy for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Justin Gaethje last October.

Chandler will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov on May 15, making the prospect of potentially snatching his belt and becoming champion a possibility for McGregor.

“Red panty night?,” asked Rafael dos Anjos in another invitation, as Kevin Lee tagged both McGregor and UFC supremo Dana White to tell them he would be ready for action by July 10.

Others claimed that Diego Sanchez will fill the vacancy left by Poirier, but ESPN pundit Daniel Cormier reckons that the trilogy decider will still go ahead and has been given the venom it previously lacked in their second meeting in January.

“I think all that niceness is done and you’re going to start to see two guys that you want that [from],” the ex-‘champ champ’ claimed of UFC 264. “In the trilogy, you want a little bit of bad blood.”
Also on rt.com ‘The fight is off’: Furious Conor McGregor cancels UFC rematch with ‘f***ing braindead’ Dustin Poirier over charity donation claim

RT
This article originally appeared on RT Sport News

RT.com

