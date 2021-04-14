‘Oh what have I done!’ Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen overwhelmed by new farm house

The property hadn’t been lived in for decades when they bought it but Amanda explained it was a “no-brainer”.
She said: “When the opportunity came up and I saw that ‘for sale’ sign go up, it was like a no brainer.
“The opportunity to get that doesn’t come up that often.
READ MORE: Shepherdess Amanda Owen didn’t want husband at eighth child’s birth
However, speaking about the decision, she did admit she was left feeling a bit overwhelmed when the sale went through.
Amanda continued: “I couldn’t believe it when I bought it. I was like, ‘Oh what have I done!’
“It’s so exciting but scary as well as it’s a big undertaking.”
The Yorkshire Shepherdess also shared a look on Twitter tonight about what her family were up to now.
Posting to her 157,000 Twitter followers, she shared a snap of them watching the show.
She was there alongside her nine children as fans spotted a hilarious addition.
Her young daughter Clemmy was perched on her beloved pony Tony to watch the new series.
She captioned the image: “Whole family viewing. Tony is watching himself on tv.”
Fans were left delighted by the insight, sharing their joy that the show was back in response.
One tweeted: “I feel like I’m home again having your family back on our screens.
“Lovely programme. Looking forward to seeing the new house renovation project,” added another.
A third penned: “Made my week, so glad to have the Owens back (and Tony the pony). It may be hard but it’s the life I can only dream of.
“Really chuffed you’ve also now got your own bit of paradise.”
Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Channel 5 on Tuesdays at 9pm.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments