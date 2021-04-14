‘Oh what have I done!’ Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen overwhelmed by new farm house

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 46, was back on TV tonight as the new series of Our Yorkshire Farm began on Channel 5. During the hour-long show, she shared how she was feeling a bit both “excited” and “scared” as the family purchased a new farm.

As the new series began, the Owen family revealed they had just bought a dilapidated farmhouse adjacent to their property.

The property hadn’t been lived in for decades when they bought it but Amanda explained it was a “no-brainer”.

She said: “When the opportunity came up and I saw that ‘for sale’ sign go up, it was like a no brainer.

“The opportunity to get that doesn’t come up that often.

