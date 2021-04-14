NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'Oh what have I done!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen...

Celebrities

'Oh what have I done!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen overwhelmed by new farm house

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, 46, was back on TV tonight as the new series of Our Yorkshire Farm began on Channel 5. During the hour-long show, she shared how she was feeling a bit both “excited” and “scared” as the family purchased a new farm.
As the new series began, the Owen family revealed they had just bought a dilapidated farmhouse adjacent to their property.

The property hadn’t been lived in for decades when they bought it but Amanda explained it was a “no-brainer”.

She said: “When the opportunity came up and I saw that ‘for sale’ sign go up, it was like a no brainer.

“The opportunity to get that doesn’t come up that often.

“I needed to buy it because it’s security, for us and for the children.”

However, speaking about the decision, she did admit she was left feeling a bit overwhelmed when the sale went through.

Amanda continued: “I couldn’t believe it when I bought it. I was like, ‘Oh what have I done!’

“It’s so exciting but scary as well as it’s a big undertaking.”

Amanda is expected to keep viewers updated on the progress of the project as the series continues.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess also shared a look on Twitter tonight about what her family were up to now.

Posting to her 157,000 Twitter followers, she shared a snap of them watching the show.

She was there alongside her nine children as fans spotted a hilarious addition.

Her young daughter Clemmy was perched on her beloved pony Tony to watch the new series.

She captioned the image: “Whole family viewing. Tony is watching himself on tv.”

Fans were left delighted by the insight, sharing their joy that the show was back in response.

One tweeted: “I feel like I’m home again having your family back on our screens.

“The way your kids encourage each other is truly heartwarming. I love it.”

“Lovely programme. Looking forward to seeing the new house renovation project,” added another.

A third penned: “Made my week, so glad to have the Owens back (and Tony the pony). It may be hard but it’s the life I can only dream of.

“Really chuffed you’ve also now got your own bit of paradise.”

Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Channel 5 on Tuesdays at 9pm.

