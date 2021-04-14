Petco Park crowd capacity increased in some sections to 67% with proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

Fans 13 years of age or older must be prepared to show proof of vaccination plus a photo ID, or a negative COVID-19 test to sit in select sections.
The changes will take place beginning Friday, when the Padres begin a homestand with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The updated limits will also make select sections of the ballpark available at 67% capacity for fans who are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first game they plan to attend. Fans 13 years of age or older must be prepared to show photo ID, plus proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Fans may also now order concessions at contactless stands available on all levels of the park, though mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app will remain available for in-seat delivery. Cash will not be accepted, and fans are asked to use credit cards, Padres Pay, or other forms of digital payment.
This article originally appeared on CBS8 – Sports
0 Comments