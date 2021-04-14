Petco Park crowd capacity increased in some sections to 67% with proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

Fans 13 years of age or older must be prepared to show proof of vaccination plus a photo ID, or a negative COVID-19 test to sit in select sections.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that Petco Park’s attendance limits have been increased to 33% of capacity in accordance with San Diego County’s move to the orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening system. The changes will take place beginning Friday, when the Padres begin a homestand with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The updated limits will also make select sections of the ballpark available at 67% capacity for fans who are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first game they plan to attend. Fans 13 years of age or older must be prepared to show photo ID, plus proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

There were mixed reactions from fans.

“I’m all about let’s go, let’s get back,” said Shelby Hudack.

On social media, some fans called it “stupid” and said it’s ruining the season.

Tickets are still pricey. StubHub, a ticketing partner with MLB shows the cheapest tickets for Saturday’s game are in Gallagher Park for $ 800 each and tickets are nearly $ 1,000 in the nosebleeds.

“If you want to watch a baseball game you got to pay for it at the end of the day,” said Oscar Minaya.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all guests 2 years of age or older unless actively eating or drinking. Attendance also remains limited to California residents. Fans may also now order concessions at contactless stands available on all levels of the park, though mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app will remain available for in-seat delivery. Cash will not be accepted, and fans are asked to use credit cards, Padres Pay, or other forms of digital payment.

