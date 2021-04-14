Picross S6 Launches On Switch Next Week, And The Whole Series Is Going On Sale

The next title in the Picross series is just days away from launching on Nintendo Switch, as Jupiter announces a 22nd April release date for Picross S6.

Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross modes all feature in the new release, with new puzzles across each category and a bonus ‘Extra’ mode being included, too. In fact, the game boasts a whopping 485 puzzles to work through in total, so this one should keep you busy for a good while.

Check out these new screenshots:

The good news keeps on coming, too, as the entire Picross S series will be going on sale from 15th April until 5th May. If you’re wanting to boost your Switch library with more Picross puzzles than one person could ever possibly need, there’ll never be a better time to do just that. Keep an eye out for those discounts going live from this Thursday.

As for Picross S6, that’ll be available for $ 9.99 / €9,99 / £8.99 when it launches on the 22nd. If our time with Picross S5 tells us anything, it’s that we can expect more of the same here – we doubt Picross S6 will propel the series to new heights, but you can bet it’ll deliver more of the great puzzling action we’ve all come to know and love.

Are you a Picross fan? Let us know if you’ll be getting this new release in the comments below.

