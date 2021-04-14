Pokémon Happy Meals Are Returning To McDonald's In The UK Next Month

There aren’t many things in life that can beat the good old video games and food combo, so you’ll hopefully be pleased to hear that Pokémon Happy Meals are soon returning to McDonald’s restaurants in the UK.

Special Pokémon Happy Meals appeared across restaurants in the US earlier this year – you might remember that scalpers tried to hoover up the lot of them to sell off the included 25th-anniversary Pokémon cards – and we’ve been tipped off that a similar promotion is heading to the UK on May 19th.

Our anonymous McDonald’s reporter, who previously shared a sneak peek at the 2018 Super Mario toys, says that the Pokémon meals will be launching once the current SpongeBob promotion (running from today up until 18th May) is over:

The goodies included for those of us in the UK haven’t been confirmed just yet, but it would make sense for the same 25th-anniversary promotion to make its way across the pond. Previous Pokémon Happy Meals have also included collectable figures.

Will you be heading to McDonald’s to pick up a Pokémon Happy Meal? Don’t talk with your mouth full in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News