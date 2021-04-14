Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Was Training Others

There is no indication in available records that she had shot anyone before. She was the police union president in August 2019, when she was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene after two Brooklyn Center police officers shot and killed Kobe Dimock-Heisler, 21.

A report later concluded that Mr. Dimock-Heisler, who was described as mentally ill, had lunged at a police officer with a knife during a domestic disturbance call. Officer Potter advised each of the officers to go into separate squad cars, turn off their body cameras and not talk to each other, according to the report last year by the Hennepin County attorney. No charges were filed in the case.

Officer Potter’s husband, Jeffrey Potter, was also a police officer, serving in the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota for 28 years until his retirement in 2017. According to a community newsletter, Mr. Potter was an instructor in the department, training officers in use of force, Taser use and crowd control.

In a letter Officer Potter sent to city officials on Tuesday, she said she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.”

At a news conference announcing the departures, Mayor Mike Elliott acknowledged that of the nearly 50 police officers in the department, he knew of none who actually lived in the city they patrolled.

“We do feel very strongly that we need officers to be from the community,” Mr. Elliott said. “People want justice. They want full accountability under the law. That’s what we will continue to work for,” he said.