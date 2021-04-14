Prince Philip's very honest 'loo' trick for coping with public appearances when travelling

A former aide is said to have told Rayner: “Hosts spend more time worrying about the loo arrangements than anything else, down to what colour the towels should be and whether the loo roll is a suitable brand.”

Prince Charles, meanwhile, is alleged to travel with his own toilet seat.

Tom Bower’s book Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles made the assertion.

According to Bower, on one occasion, when visiting a friend in North-East England, Charles brought his own lavatory seat.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed