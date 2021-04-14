PS4 update 8.50: New PlayStation Software update adds features but drops Communities

New PlayStation Software updates have gone live today, and PS5 version 8.50 includes new features and the removal of old ones.

The good news is that Sony has released detailed patch notes on everything that has changed and haven’t just left fans with a small note citing “improvements”.

The new PS4 8.50 system update weighs at the usual 481MB and comes with some interesting new features.

This includes Sony expanding its ranges of cross-gen options, something that might surprise a few gamers.

While the PS4 is expected to be slowly dumped by the tech giant over the coming month, that hasn’t stopped the tech giant from improving some aspects of its shared ecosystem.

At the top of the list of 8.50 improvements is a note confirming that Share Play can now be used in party with players on PS5 consoles.