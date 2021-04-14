PS5 software update release date, launch time and PATCH NOTES revealed for PlayStation 5

Sony has announced plans to release a major system software update for the PS5. The first big PlayStation 5 firmware update has an April 14 release date. There’s no official launch time, but it’s likely to be available by 12pm BST. According to the patch notes, the headline new feature is the ability to store PS5 games on an external USB storage device. As Sony points out, transferring PS5 games between the console and USB storage is quicker than deleting and re-downloading software. It’s worth pointing out that games can’t be played directly from the USB storage device “Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage,” Sony explains. “PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. “In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.”

Sadly, however, the new firmware update doesn't add the external SSD support, although this feature is still planned for a future update. Another big new feature is the ability to use the Share Play function between generations. It means PS4 users can try out the PS5 without actually owning a console. Elsewhere, fans will be able to pre-download updates for the PS5 console, but only on a case by case basis. "Once it's enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the "automatic updates" setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update's release." You can see the full list of PS5 system update patch notes below…

PS5 Storage Expansion and Management… • Store PS5 Games on Compatible External USB Drives – With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. – It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. New Social Features for PS4 and PS5 Consoles… • Cross-generation Share Play – PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. • Request to Join Game Session – A selection of your friends’ joinable game sessions will now appear on both PS5 and PS4 consoles, allowing for more gameplay opportunities together. The “Request to Join” option also serves as a shortcut to sending a game invite, reducing the time it takes for you to get into games with friends. • Enhanced Control and Personalization Options for PS5 Consoles • Improved Game Base – The Game Base menu has been improved for quicker access to important content and features. You can now easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting with your existing parties or see what each of your online friends is up to.

New Social Features for PS4 and PS5 Consoles continued… • Disable Game Chat or Adjust Players' Volume – You can now quickly disable in-game chat, which turns off your mic audio and the voice audio of other players. Additionally, you can easily adjust the individual voice chat volume of other players in the same chat so you don't have to ask your friends to lower or increase their mic volume each time. • Game Update Pre-download – Once it's enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the "automatic updates" setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update's release. • Customize Game Library – With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it's now easier to find content and personalize your view of your game library. • Screen Zoom – You can now adjust the magnification of the screen to suit your preference from the Settings menu. • New Trophy Settings and Stats Screen – The level of trophies that results in automatic capture of a screenshot or video clip can now be customised – so you can now choose to only capture and save images/videos of moments when you earn higher-grade trophies, like Gold or Platinum. – We're also introducing a new player Trophy Stats screen, where you can check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.

