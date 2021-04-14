Robert Rinder stuns fans by 'polishing off' Royal Navy sailors in unexpected pub 'fight'

“First post lockdown drink at @TheTrafalgarT Greenwich, a group of strapping Royal Navy Sailors from @HMSTrent sent me over a glass rum,” he began the tale.
“I countered with Prosecco. They responded with Rioja.”
He cheekily added: “I polished them off with champagne.
READ MORE: Ben Shephard responds to Dan Walker’s Football Focus update ‘So sorry’
And while his fans found the whole situation hilarious, it appears some of his pals thought it would end differently.
This Morning doctor Ranj Singh replied: “This is not the ending I was looking for,” followed by a stream of laughing faces.
After someone else agreed and revealed they had been drinking with the TV judge before and know how it can all end, Robert replied, joking: “They seemed coy when I asked for names and positions.”
It comes after the telly stalwart found himself the victim of a terrifying mugging in north London last month.
Following the attack, in which three balaclava-wearing boys stole his phone and laughed as he begged them to drop it, the star has since said he hoped the youths “find something else for their lives.”
After his anger subsided, the barrister penned in his Evening Standard column: “After the limited flush of rage (now gone) I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness for these boys, that this is where they are.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments