Sainsbury's issues food recall on fruit due to Hepatitis A contamination – 'do not eat'

“We are asking customers who have purchased these products with this specific supplier code not to eat them and to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries and other essentials.

“Please note that packs without this code present are not affected.”

The supermarket chain shared the recall has been made as a precautionary measure.

Customers who have further questions or concerns can get more information at Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact the Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 636262.

No other Sainsbury’s products or batches of the dates are known to be affected.

