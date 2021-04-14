NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Southbound I-35 shut down near Parmer Lane after person hit by cars, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation shut down the southbound Interstate 35 main lanes just south of Parmer Lane in north Austin early Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash.

According to the Austin Police Department, several people called 911 around 4 a.m. to report a man in the middle of the road who appeared to be trying to be hit by traffic. APD said several vehicles did hit the man, leading to his death.

The closure is expected to last several hours, APD said, which means the morning commute will be affected by the crash. Avoid the area and find another way to get where you’re going.

This is a developing news situation, we will update when more information is available.

Chrissy Mazzone
This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

