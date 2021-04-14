Spain holidays: Traffic light system sparks summer holiday concern for tourist resorts

It comes following Jet2’s decision to axe all flights and holidays until June 23.
This has been particularly worrying for Spain, with vast swathes of its UK visitors flying in via these routes.
Andalucia’s tourism minister Juan Marin, said: “We are saddened to hear that major airlines such as Jet2 have taken the difficult decision to postpone their operations given the lack of clarity around likely start dates or requirements.”
READ MORE: Holidays: FCDO updates for France, Spain, Italy, Greece & Portugal
In a bid to encourage the return of safe tourism, Andalucia has introduced its own special COVID-19 insurance for arrivals.
According to the region’s tourism website: “Andalusia provides all non-resident international travellers with free Covid insurance for stays at any type of regulated establishment in the region between 1 January and 31 December 2021.”
Mr Marin added: “The international travel insurance offers travellers up to €4,000 of cover on medical expenses, sanitary repatriation and extension of stay in the case of a COVID-19 infection, providing visitors with the confidence that they are safeguarded during their trip.
DON’T MISS
Holidays: Spain, Dubai and US prove popular for summer travel [DATA]
Calder reveals places most likely to be on UK travel green list [COMMENT]
Camping and caravan: List of holiday parks which have reopened [INSIGHT]
It is unclear, at the time of writing, whether or not Spain will be given a place on the UK’s “green list”.
UK travellers will be able to jet off to nations categorised as green without the need for self-isolation upon their return home.
According to Gov.uk: “Arrivals from green countries will need to take a pre-departure test as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before day 2 of their arrival back into England – but will not need to quarantine on return (unless they receive a positive result) or take any additional tests, halving the cost of tests on their return from holiday.”
“The green watchlist announced today is a step in the right direction for the alert system we desperately need, giving our overstretched industry prior warning before consumers dash to book the next green destination, but this needs to be developed further.
“For the system to be a genuine help, it should also provide warning when a country risks heading into amber or red, giving travellers peace of mind to book knowing they won’t be faced with an overnight scramble to return to the UK and allowing agents time to amend customer’s bookings.”
Further updates on the new system are anticipated in advance of May 17, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicts some foreign holidays can restart.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments