Spain holidays: Traffic light system sparks summer holiday concern for tourist resorts

Andalucia’s tourism minister Juan Marin, said: “While the announcement of the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework for restart highlights a route out of the pandemic and back to international travel, we are still concerned at the lack of certainty surrounding summer holidays.”

It comes following Jet2’s decision to axe all flights and holidays until June 23.

This has been particularly worrying for Spain, with vast swathes of its UK visitors flying in via these routes.

Andalucia’s tourism minister Juan Marin, said: “We are saddened to hear that major airlines such as Jet2 have taken the difficult decision to postpone their operations given the lack of clarity around likely start dates or requirements.”

READ MORE: Holidays: FCDO updates for France, Spain, Italy, Greece & Portugal