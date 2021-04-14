'Stay at home' :Tesco tells shoppers NOT to enter stores – 'shop only when you need to'

Non-essential retailers, pubs and hairdressers reopened in England this week. Supermarket giant Tesco shared an update amid the lifting of restrictions. Pubs and restaurants have also been allowed to open for outdoor service for the first time this year, following the latest coronavirus lockdown.

“So, as good as our deals are, this week we’d rather you support your local pub (as long as you feel safe to do so). Because right now, #EveryLittleHelps.” The supermarket has also shared the latest shopping rules in place to keep shoppers safe. During the pandemic, supermarkets added in new procedures those visiting have had to follow. A Tesco statement said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve focused on ensuring everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment. DON’T MISS

“Our safety measures are there to protect you and our colleagues, as we all follow the latest Government guidance. “We wanted to share an update on some of the ways we’re supporting you to shop safely.” In line with Government requirements, those visiting stores must wear face coverings unless they are medically exempt. The supermarket chain has also asked Britons to continue to shop one person per trolley to limit how many people are in stores.

The statement continued: “We have introduced a traffic light system at more than 1,300 of our store entrances. “The system monitors numbers and will light up green when you can safely enter. “If the light is red, then the limit has been reached and our colleagues will ask you to join a queue outside the store. READ Weight loss: Walking 30 minutes at a specific time of day can help you burn the most fat “We continue to limit the number of people in our stores and we have a ‘one–in, one–out’ system in place to ensure social distancing.” Limits on how many people can enter stores can help promote social distancing.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More