Stephen Colbert Begs The Rock Not To Run For President:

Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Begs The Rock Not To Run For President: ‘We Don’t Need Another Celebrity’

Stephen Colbert Begs The Rock Not To Run For President: 'We Don't Need Another Celebrity'

TV host Stephen Colbert has implored wrestling champ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson not to run for POTUS, in the wake of him teasing a presidential run.

Stephen Colbert has spoken out after former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased a possible presidential run. A new poll suggested that 46 percent of Americans would be willing to consider the candidacy of a future President Rock, however the late night host suggested the nation doesn’t need another celebrity in the White House. “Look, folks. I love Dwayne ‘Rock’ the Johnson as much as the next middle-aged man who loves Fast Cars Go Zoom. But for the love of Ludacris, Dwayne! We don’t need another celebrity in the White House!” Stephen shouted at the camera on the April 13 episode of CBS’ Late Show.

stephen
Stephen warned against having another celebrity in the White House. Image: Shutterstock

“Just ’cause people love something doesn’t mean we should hand it the nuclear codes,” he continued. That’s why we’ve never elected President Surprise Onion Ring in Your French Fries. Besides, we’ve already have a couple of Presidents Johnson. We’d have to call his administration 2 POTUS 2 Prez: Executive Drift.”

Stephen concluded the segment by urging The Rock to reconsider his foray into politics. “Bottom line, Dwayne, you won’t even like the gig. You’re an action star. Being a president is boring. It’s all legislation and diplomacy and paperwork. And as we all know, paper beats Rock.” The 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler recently took to Twitter in the wake of the surprising poll results, which added fuel to his rumored plans of running for POTUS.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club,” the Fast and the Furious star tweeted on April 10. He added, “But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.” More than 30,000 Americans were polled by Piplsay, and 46 per cent of respondents said they would be open to having the Jumanji star in the White House. The Rock first teased a foray into politics back in 2017, and as recently as February, he floated the idea in an interview with USA Today, saying he would “consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

Emily Selleck
This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life

