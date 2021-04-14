NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tesco is substituting some items with FREE iPhones and shoppers...

Technology

Tesco is substituting some items with FREE iPhones and shoppers can't believe their luck

Tesco is substituting some items with FREE iPhones and shoppers can’t believe their luck
A number of Tesco shoppers have discovered their humble Royal Gala and Granny Smith apples have been swapped for shiny new iPhones and Apple AirPods. Nick James, 50, is one customer who picked up his shopping from his nearest Tesco Extra in Twickenham when staff told him there was a “surprise” in his bag. The freebie turned out to be an iPhone SE, which starts at £399 and maxes-out at £549 when bought SIM-free. Yikes.
Speaking about the surprise iPhone SE that was slipped into this shopping bag, Mr James told the Daily Mirror: “I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least”.

The freebie comes as part of a new promotion, dubbed “Super Subs”, that is running right now and expires April 18, 2021. It sees shoppers who use Tesco’s Click and Collect orders, which are placed online and picked-up in-person at a local Tesco shop, receive a number of pricey gadgets for free.

Customers will need to order apples to be in with a chance to find an Apple-branded device in their bag. However, there are a number of other commonly-ordered items that will be substituted with high-tech equivalents – like Tesco laundry tablets being substituted with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 7, which packs an 11-inch touchscreen and stylus that lets you draw and annotate documents.

“From today until 18 April, Tesco Mobile is raiding the nation’s shopping bags to make unbelievable substitutes in lucky Tesco.com Click+Collect orders,” the supermarket said. “Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces.”

If you fancy giving it a go here’s a full list of what could be subbed in your shopping basket from today with Tesco confirming that there are 80 gifts up for grabs.

  • Freshly baked bread rolls for a Motorola E7 – Moto-roll-a anyone?
  • Apples for an Apple iPhone SE
  • Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar for a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
  • Tesco laundry tablets for a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7
  • Pampers Active Fit Nappies for a Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Black
  • Gnocchi for a Nokia 3.4
  • Frozen cod for Apple Airpods
  • Galaxy chocolate drink for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
  • Mini Cheddars for an Apple iPhone 12 Mini
  • Cotton Buds for Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Tesco has the full terms and conditions of the promotion, which is being handled by its Tesco Mobile brand, on its website. It’s worth noting that “Super Subs” are limited to a select few stores nationwide, so don’t fill a Click and Collect order with apples, cotton buds and frozen cod if your local shop isn’t on the list …unless you have a severe shortage of apples, cotton buds and frozen cod at home, of course.

The Tesco stores taking part in the tech giveaway are – Glasgow Silverburn Extra, Glasgow / Twickenham Extra, Greater London / Stretford Extra, Manchester / Swansea Cadle Extra, Swansea / Portsmouth Extra, Portsmouth / Dudley Extra, Birmingham.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

