Tesco is substituting some items with FREE iPhones and shoppers can’t believe their luck

The freebie comes as part of a new promotion, dubbed “Super Subs”, that is running right now and expires April 18, 2021. It sees shoppers who use Tesco’s Click and Collect orders, which are placed online and picked-up in-person at a local Tesco shop, receive a number of pricey gadgets for free.
Customers will need to order apples to be in with a chance to find an Apple-branded device in their bag. However, there are a number of other commonly-ordered items that will be substituted with high-tech equivalents – like Tesco laundry tablets being substituted with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 7, which packs an 11-inch touchscreen and stylus that lets you draw and annotate documents.
MORE LIKE THIS
NHS Covid-19 app update is BLOCKED by Apple and Google, but why?
If you fancy giving it a go here’s a full list of what could be subbed in your shopping basket from today with Tesco confirming that there are 80 gifts up for grabs.
- Freshly baked bread rolls for a Motorola E7 – Moto-roll-a anyone?
- Apples for an Apple iPhone SE
- Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar for a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Tesco laundry tablets for a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7
- Pampers Active Fit Nappies for a Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Black
- Gnocchi for a Nokia 3.4
- Frozen cod for Apple Airpods
- Galaxy chocolate drink for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Mini Cheddars for an Apple iPhone 12 Mini
- Cotton Buds for Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
The Tesco stores taking part in the tech giveaway are – Glasgow Silverburn Extra, Glasgow / Twickenham Extra, Greater London / Stretford Extra, Manchester / Swansea Cadle Extra, Swansea / Portsmouth Extra, Portsmouth / Dudley Extra, Birmingham.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
0 Comments