Tesco is substituting some items with FREE iPhones and shoppers can’t believe their luck

A number of Tesco shoppers have discovered their humble Royal Gala and Granny Smith apples have been swapped for shiny new iPhones and Apple AirPods. Nick James, 50, is one customer who picked up his shopping from his nearest Tesco Extra in Twickenham when staff told him there was a “surprise” in his bag. The freebie turned out to be an iPhone SE, which starts at £399 and maxes-out at £549 when bought SIM-free. Yikes.

Speaking about the surprise iPhone SE that was slipped into this shopping bag, Mr James told the Daily Mirror: “I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least”.

The freebie comes as part of a new promotion, dubbed “Super Subs”, that is running right now and expires April 18, 2021. It sees shoppers who use Tesco’s Click and Collect orders, which are placed online and picked-up in-person at a local Tesco shop, receive a number of pricey gadgets for free.

Customers will need to order apples to be in with a chance to find an Apple-branded device in their bag. However, there are a number of other commonly-ordered items that will be substituted with high-tech equivalents – like Tesco laundry tablets being substituted with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 7, which packs an 11-inch touchscreen and stylus that lets you draw and annotate documents.

