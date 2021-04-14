NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tottenham eye Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho replacement – EXCLUSIVE

Tottenham eye Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho replacement - EXCLUSIVE
Chairman Daniel Levy is a major fan of the charismatic Wolves manager, who led the club out of the Championship three years ago and has taken them to the Europa League quarter-finals and two seventh-placed Premier League finishes.
Nuno signed a new deal at Wolves in September tying him to the club until 2023 – but has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The former Valencia and Porto coach, now 47, has seen his team dip in form this season as injuries have struck, but are currently lying twelfth in the Premier league table, safe from any relegation fears.

Mourinho is under mounting pressure at Tottenham, after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester United left them lying six points outside the Champions League places – and three away from the Europa League qualification slots.

Spurs can still get into Europe if they lift the Carabao Cup by beating Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday week, but even then they would only be in the Uefa Europa Conference League – not regarded as a top-level competition.

But Mourinho could register his club’s first trophy since 2008.

Spurs have seven league games left – and qualification for Europe’s major competitions will have a major bearing on whether Levy decides to stick with Mourinho.

Wolves’ season has been badly hit by injuries, with top scorer Raul Jimenez’ fractured skull in November a huge blow to Nuno’s plans.

There were reports in January that a frustrated Nuno had instructed his agent Jorge Mendes – also Mourinho’s agent – to look for another club.

Mourinho’s contract still has two years to run and it would cost Spurs a considerable amount in compensation to sack the Portuguese – but that figure would reportedly drop if they fail to qualify for Europe.

Nuno also has two years left on his deal – and the compensation to Wolves would cost around £8 million.

Spurs have also been linked with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

