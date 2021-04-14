Turmeric side effects: Is it dangerous to have too much turmeric? Most common side effects

Turmeric is a yellow spice that gives curry its characteristic colour, but it’s also used in some cheeses, butter, and even mustards. But turmeric has also been used as a natural remedy for some relatively common ailments. Can you take too much turmeric, though?

The spice originally comes from the turmeric plant, and is most commonly used in the Asian cuisine.

It’s been claimed to have a number of medicinal properties, thanks to its active ingredient, curcumin.

Curcumin is a compound that constitutes around three percent of turmeric, but it’s responsible for most of its health benefits.

It’s believed that curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory, which means it’s beneficial for conditions that involve inflammation.

