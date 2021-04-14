US facing enormous shortage of semiconductors & no government money could fix it, economist tells Boom Bust

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage. His infrastructure plan also includes $ 50 billion for the American semiconductor industry.
“That is the real underlying issue here,” he says, adding that “The Trump administration really began to construct a kind of gigantic technology wall between the US and China, and other places in the world.”
Tucker explains that the real problem is that “it’s made enormous shortages in this country and everybody knows that. So, we’ve got to fix that problem and no amount of government spending is going to fix it.”
