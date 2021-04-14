Warframe Now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S and Call of the Tempestarii Update is Live

Summary Warframe is now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

New Call of the Tempestarii game update is now live.

New upcoming anniversary live event with free in-game rewards.

We are so incredibly excited to finally announce that today is our official next-gen release and the launch of a new free game update, Call of the Tempestarii. To the global Xbox player community who’ve supported us since we started this journey on the Xbox One back in 2014, thank you! We now invite you and your friends to come celebrate with us, in-game, as we begin a new generation of Warframe, now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.





Our overhauled rendering engine enables dynamic real-time lighting effects and volumetric shadows creating our most immersive experience yet at 4k resolution and 60fps on Xbox Series X, 1080p and 60fps on Xbox Series S. Whether it’s trickling real-time light sifting through moving trees as you traverse an open world or beams of starlight reflecting off your new Railjack as you engage in epic ship-to-ship space battles, Warframe looks better than ever. We also implemented a new sound system across all systems adding a new level of sonic depth and audio detail to a variety of spaces.





Thanks to a combination of the lightning fast SSD available on Xbox Series X|S and our own internal improvements, loading times are much faster on the next-gen consoles so you’ll spend less time waiting and more time playing. Additionally, because we’re a cross-generation game, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One system cross-play keeps you connected to your friends so you can continue to enjoy online cooperative action together.

[embedded content]

It seems fitting to start this new chapter with a new story, new gameplay, a new Warframe, and improved gameplay systems that are currently live but in need of refinement, such as our Railjack mode. Call of the Tempestarii takes the space fantasy to new heights by putting you at the helm of a colossal spaceship called the Railjack. Customizable, upgradeable, and dangerous, the Railjack battleship gives you the opportunity to pilot, fight, command a crew, and wield an unstoppable weapon against your enemies.





For those of you who have played before, you’ll know how dramatic and helpful these improvements will be, starting with one of the largest challenges our players face, owning a Railjack! The once steep requirements of becoming a Railjack Captain have been removed. You can now visit relays to access drydocks or acquire a Railjack through the market.





Your valuable feedback has helped guide these improvements. Re-worked Command Intrinsics and Avionics Systems, and hire-able AI crew members gives you more control over the experience, a much-requested change. AI crews can be recruited, leveled up, and customized to improve single-player missions so you don’t have to wait for matchmaking. You can just jump right in, assign pilot duties, defense turrets and upkeep!





The new Railjack systemdelivers more of what you’ve asked for… our iconic close-quarter-action combat, large ship-to-ship battles, and space exploration. We’ve renovated and simplified countless systems to reduce the grind and requirements so you can more easily collect, fight, and explore the Origin System. Once you set out, you’ll notice that space flight is integrated with the larger universe of Warframe — more diverse game modes, streamlined rewards and new missions. We also integrated Necramechs for you to equip a mech-like killing machine to obliterate enemies on Railjack missions.





Here we are releasing our 46th Warframe. It’s incredible just how far we have come and just how much more there is to look forward to. Sevagoth, our latest Warframe, deals heavy damage and supports teammates with health by reaping enemy souls. Its second form builds up energy in a Death Well meter, for you to then unleash as its “Shadow” dealing melee damage as you effortlessly sweep across the battlefield tearing enemies to pieces.





In the all-new story quest, which is our first space-bourne quest, you’ll find yourself heeding the call of a sinister ghost ship that leads you and your crew into unfulfilled prophecies, harrowing encounters, and deadly Corpus ship attacks. You’ll forge through Void Storms that challenge your stewardship and combat skills while confronting the Corpus fleet and Vala Glarios, bent on a mission of revenge.





Later this month, you can redeem a free Dex Rhino Skin upon login. And each week during the event there will be new weekly alerts you can play through to unlock weapons, slots, armor, skins, Syandanas and more.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can also redeem the Excalibur Jade Bundle at no cost. Included is the Excalibur Jade Skin, Excalibur Jade Noggle, Tonkor Jade Skin (includes Tonkor grenade launcher), Liset Jade Skin, Jade Daedalus Armor, Capala Jade Sigil, and a 7-Day Affinity Booster.

Warframe has grown from a single tileset into a sprawling universe of action and excitement over the last eight years. Whether it be the addition of a new open world, a player created Warframe or our new revamp of existing systems like Raijack, your passion and feedback have and always will push us to do more and do better.

Here’s to the beginning of another chapter. See you in-game, Tenno.