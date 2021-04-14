Wendy Williams Interrupts Mike Esterman’s Live Interview To Give Him A Kiss While Wearing A Bathrobe

Mike Esterman chatted with FOX 5 correspondents in Washington, D.C. about his relationship with Wendy Williams, who made a surprise appearance!

Wendy Williams‘ romance with Mike Esterman appears to be going very well! The entrepreneur joined correspondents from FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. to dish about his ongoing relationship with the daytime talk show host, 56. “She came down to see what my world is about,” Mike gushed of Wendy making the trip to Maryland. “So, of course, we had to show [her] some good staple food items,” he continued.

Just then, as Mike pondered where she could be, Wendy, who was wearing a luxurious bathrobe, strode just behind him and caressed his head with her hand before giving him a smooch! “Sorry about that intrusion,” Mike joked with the correspondents, who absolutely loved Wendy’s sweet cameo during the interview. As Mike discussed the various food spots the couple has been hitting up, Wendy appeared once again, just passing by and giving Mike some love taps on the shoulder. “She’s wandering,” Mike joked.

Mike and Wendy have seriously been having a total blast together, as evidenced by The Wendy Williams Show host’s Instagram posts. Only five days ago, the TV personality shared a photo of herself riding along in the car with Mike. “Mr. Esterman is in the building!!” Wendy captioned the photo. Of course, there was more where that post came from.

Wendy posted again that day and shared a selfie of herself in Mike’s car at an auto shop. “His car had an appointment,” she explained in the caption to her post. “I’m along for the ride. I’m just enjoying my PRIVATE life & the love for our show,” she sweetly wrote. Wendy, who divorced ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. in 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage, and Mike have been going strong since Mike was crowned the winner of Wendy’s “Date Wendy” segment.

Mike quickly traveled to New York City in early March, and the two seriously hit it off. “I was thinking, ‘I really like him and he likes me.’ My heart broke when he left. I walked him to the elevator and waited for the doors to close,” Wendy revealed of their date. Fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for these two!

Julia Teti

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life