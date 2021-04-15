NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Andrea Bocelli on ‘gift’ of singing with kids Matteo and...

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli on ‘gift’ of singing with kids Matteo and Virginia ‘They are my strength’

1 min

131views
101
15 shares, 101 points
Andrea Bocelli on ‘gift’ of singing with kids Matteo and Virginia ‘They are my strength’

Andrea added: “Finally, I leave with a great and private gift that, until recently, I had considered unattainable…

“For the first time, three Bocellis sang on stage together with their own voices: Virginia and Matteo, alongside their dad. Family is music in itself, it is the score that restores life’s harmony.

“My family is my strength, and it was so sweet to have them beside me in the enchantment of AI-Ula, a place that speaks to the heart and bears witness to a much larger family, of which we are all part, the one – thousands of years old – that unites the world in an immense, interconnected community.”

During the concert, Andrea performed Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah alongside 9-year-old Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

READ  Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
15 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish