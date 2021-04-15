Andrea Bocelli on ‘gift’ of singing with kids Matteo and Virginia ‘They are my strength’

Andrea added: “Finally, I leave with a great and private gift that, until recently, I had considered unattainable…

“For the first time, three Bocellis sang on stage together with their own voices: Virginia and Matteo, alongside their dad. Family is music in itself, it is the score that restores life’s harmony.

“My family is my strength, and it was so sweet to have them beside me in the enchantment of AI-Ula, a place that speaks to the heart and bears witness to a much larger family, of which we are all part, the one – thousands of years old – that unites the world in an immense, interconnected community.”

During the concert, Andrea performed Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah alongside 9-year-old Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed