Blue Alert: Man accused of shooting Burleson police officer taken into custody

US

BURLESON, Texas (KXAN) — Shortly after a Blue Alert was issued Wednesday for a man accused of causing serious injury to a police officer in Burleson, he was taken into custody north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Authorities found Jerry Don Elders, 39, in Gainesville, Texas, just north of the DFW metroplex on Interstate 35, around 2 p.m. He was wanted in connection with an incident that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday where he allegedly shot an officer multiple times during a traffic stop near Burleson High School on Elk Drive.

The NBC station in Dallas, KXAS, reported the officer is in the hospital but his vital signs are stable.

If anyone has any more information about what happened, they should call Burleson PD at 817-426-9903.

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

