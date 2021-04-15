Christopher Lloyd shares touching letter from Back to the Future fan ‘Words that moved me’

Christopher Lloyd is best known for playing Doc Brown opposite Michael J Fox’s Marty McFly in the iconic Back to the Future trilogy. Now, over 30 years later and those time travel adventures remain as popular as ever. In fact, today Lloyd proved this by sharing a touching letter from a Japanese fan who had seen the movies for the first time.

Lloyd wrote on his Instagram: “My fans have always been the greatest in the world. Over the years I have received the kindest and most inspiring messages from you.

“This is a great example. Kai Ito from Japan, if you follow me please comment and message me!

“These words are so thoughtful, and they really moved me. Thank you and of course…”Your future is whatever you make it!”

The 82-year-old’s message accompanied a picture of the handwritten letter he’d received from the fan.

