Christopher Lloyd shares touching letter from Back to the Future fan ‘Words that moved me’

“These words are so thoughtful, and they really moved me. Thank you and of course…”Your future is whatever you make it!”
The 82-year-old’s message accompanied a picture of the handwritten letter he’d received from the fan.
Since the teenager hadn’t accepted Needles’ challenge to a race, he didn’t crash and break his hand. So Marty had changed his future and the fax’s message was erased.
Hence the Doc saying that the future hasn’t happened yet, so aim to make yours a good one.
Meanwhile, the first Back to the Future movie has been adapted into a stage musical.
The theatrical performance has been brought to the stage by the franchise’s creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.
While original composer Alan Silvestri’s music is included, alongside songs from the movie like The Power of Love and Back in Time.
Back to the Future: The Musical opens at the Adelphi Theatre on August 20, 2021.
