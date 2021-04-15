NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Costa 50p drinks ends TODAY: How to get ANY hot drink for pence before deal runs out

Among the items included in the deal are the handcrafted oat milk Flat-White, Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate or the limited-edition Toffee Spiced Latte.

The Costa 50p drink offer can also be claimed if you’re using the Costa Coffee Drive-Thru or Click & Collect via the Costa Coffee mobile app.

The Costa app 50p hot drink deal was launched the week that England began easing lockdown restrictions, with non-essential retail and hairdressers opening on Monday along with restaurants and pubs serving outside.

Speaking about the new Costa promotion a spokesperson for the company said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p.

“We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”

When the deal launched on Tuesday customers who flocked to use the app to claim a 50p drink reported issues using the Android and iOS programme.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

