Daily horoscope for April 15: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

The Moon has left the tranquil Taurus and moved into Gemini. Here, you will be blessed with a buoyant energy which helps you embrace the day. Your mind is racing as the Gemini Moon brightens your brain and gets it moving.

You will feel a passion to succeed today, so use the energy wisely. However, the conversational aspect of the Gemini Moon can leave you feeling vulnerable. Thankfully, the Sun is in Aries which gives you a boost in confidence. On top of that, the Aries Sun is harmonising with Jupiter in Aquarius.

This will bring a positive energy to the table which gives you a huge boost. You will feel confident in social situations once again after a difficult year which has seen meetings come few and far between. Now you are ready to tackle the day ahead with your loved ones, and you will be eager to solve all your problems. Horoscope Friends said: “A buoyant influence can find you eagerly embracing the day ahead, and ready to dive into new experiences, even if they require a leap of faith.

“Your confidence could rocket, and your positive attitude may lead to success because you have belief in yourself. “You might have a strong desire to explore new interests “Maybe learn a skill or accept a challenge, just to see if you can do it. “Activities could work out well, from reaching personal goals to closing deals. Romance and dating may also sizzle with promise.”

