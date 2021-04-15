Daily horoscope for April 15: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

However, the conversational aspect of the Gemini Moon can leave you feeling vulnerable.
Thankfully, the Sun is in Aries which gives you a boost in confidence.
On top of that, the Aries Sun is harmonising with Jupiter in Aquarius.
You will feel confident in social situations once again after a difficult year which has seen meetings come few and far between.
Now you are ready to tackle the day ahead with your loved ones, and you will be eager to solve all your problems.
Horoscope Friends said: “A buoyant influence can find you eagerly embracing the day ahead, and ready to dive into new experiences, even if they require a leap of faith.
“You might have a strong desire to explore new interests
“Maybe learn a skill or accept a challenge, just to see if you can do it.
“Activities could work out well, from reaching personal goals to closing deals. Romance and dating may also sizzle with promise.”
