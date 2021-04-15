NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Dan Evans beats Novak Djokovic in major surprise at Monte...

Sports

Dan Evans beats Novak Djokovic in major surprise at Monte Carlo Masters

1 min

101views
76
13 shares, 76 points
Dan Evans beats Novak Djokovic in major surprise at Monte Carlo Masters

“He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit so it was a little annoying,” Evans said.

“I was ready to go from that so that got me a little extra fired up.”

He added: “That’s why we roll the balls out. It’s one against one and we see who wins.

“Thats what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does so I was a little lucky there but I’m just very happy in coming through.”

Djokovic congratulated the British tennis star, but conceded that his own performance was the worst for some time.

“Congratulations to him, he was the better player. Probably one of worst performances from my side in the last few years,” Djokovic said.

“I felt awful on the court. I should have done much better, no positives from this match. Feels bitter leaving the court like this.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

READ  Ferdinand highlights Lampard "problem" which Tuchel has fixed at Chelsea
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

76
13 shares, 76 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish