Build your kingdom with the micro strategy game wrapped in modern pixel art aesthetics in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Kingdom Two Crowns is available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play fromuntil

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns is a micro strategy game where players take the role of a monarch and build their kingdom. Enjoyed solo or in two-player co-op, the campaign challenges players to explore the mysterious world to discover resources and artifacts, recruit loyal subjects, and build their realm. Monarchs will need to be diligent and clever to keep their kingdom and subjects secure from the ever-present threat of the notorious Greed, whose repeated attacks may thwart the potentate’s plans. If you like what you’re playing, Kingdom Two Crowns will be available at a majestic 40% discount for the duration of the Free Play Days weekend. And on April 20, we’ll be adding even more co-operative content in the Never Alone update, where you and a friend can face some of the toughest challenges the game has to offer, together!

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.