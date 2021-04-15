Games with Gold April 2021 warning: Last chance for free Xbox game downloads

The Xbox Games with Gold line-up is about to be refreshed for April 2021, as new games join the scheme.
Available from April 16, subscribers can download and play Truck Racing Championship on Xbox One, and Hard Corps: Uprising on Xbox 360.
While it’s certainly not the strongest line-up of free games, Hard Corps: Uprising is the best of the bunch for the month of April.
The Contra spinoff features the same classic run and gun action as the original, albeit with one or two new features.
“Play the retro run-and-gun action title, Hard Corps: Uprising,” reads the official Xbox description.
“Write your own legend in the grueling trenches of Arcade mode or upgrade and build up your soldier in Rising mode, where only the best of the best can survive and achieve ultimate victory.”
Hard Corps: Uprising will be joined by Truck Racing Championship, which has a 73% score on Metacritic.
The game also features 14 different circuits from around the world. as well as multiple different game modes.
“Take the wheel behind giant 5-ton, 1,000 horsepower semi-trucks in a completely new racing experience,” reads the official description.
“Featuring all the unique challenges of the European Truck Racing Championship, drive 45 different vehicles in 14 worldwide circuits. Consider the weight of the truck when cornering, monitor tire wear, and find the best tactics to win the race.”
You can read more about Dark Void and Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse below. And don’t forget to download the games before they disappear.
Dark Void: “Step into the Void, a sinister parallel world full of hostile aliens and deep mystery. Dark Void showcases powerful weapons, where a combination of ground-based combat and jetpack powered dogfights bring a thrilling dynamic. Experience the seamless transition between fight and flight in this epic adventure.”
Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse: “Prepare your thumbs for a frantic top-down, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter like no other. Remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs to fight through the vast llama horde apocalypse. Featuring 1 to 4 player co-op, a massive, changing city to explore, and Xbox Play Anywhere functionality including on your PC, take down the Llamanati and pray that Llamazon blesses you!”
