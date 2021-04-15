Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream release date news Zhongli Banner Rerun latest

The Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream start time has been set for 11:00 AM (UTC-5) on Friday, April 16. For gamers in the UK, the special program will be viewable on YouTube, and include the full details on what to expect from the game’s next big patch.
The Genshin Impact 1.5 release date is expected to be announced for April 27 on PS4, PC and Mobile.
ORIGINAL: Developers Mihoyo have built a pretty consistent framework around reveals, with the next big one being Genshin Impact 1.5
From various leaks and reports, it appears the next big free update will be released near the end of the current month and will include new characters, housing features and a Zhongli Banner rerun.
And that means an official Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream will need to be held soon to cover all the new content coming to the game.
For now, Mihoyo has not shared its plans for the next Genshin livestream, or when they will be launching the game’s major patch.
But gamers are expecting news to be shared very soon on what is being planned for Genshin Impact 1.5.
Developers Mihoyo has not announced its full plans for the release date of Genshin Impact 1.5.
But based on the latest reports that Genshin 1.5 will be launching on April 27, gamers are expecting a reveal very soon.
So for now, our best predictions are that the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream will be held on Saturday, April 17.
And if this is going to be the decided format, we would expect an announcement confirming this in the coming days.
If no announcement is made, we would expect a livestream to be held by, or on, Friday, April 23.
This would give Mihoyo enough time to reveal all their plans and give gamers something to look forward to for the end of April.
“You hear from Ganyu and Lan that the Treasure Hoarders of Mondstadt and Liyue have banded together and plan to get involved in some ruins associated with the Abyss Order. Fearing the chaos that the Treasure Hoarders might cause through their involvement, you take up the commission and investigate…
“After reaching the required Adventure Rank and completing the prerequisite quests, Travelers will find “Chapter I: Act IV – We Will Be Reunited” under Archon Quests in the Quest Menu.
“Once the quest system has been unlocked, Travelers may open the Quest Menu by pressing (PC), tapping the quest icon in the top-left corner (mobile), or holding the L1 button and selecting the quest icon from the Shortcut Wheel (PS4).”
Genshin Impact 1.5 is rumoured to include a Zhongli Banner Rerun, as well as at least one new five-character.
