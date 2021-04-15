Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream release date news Zhongli Banner Rerun latest

: As expected, developers Mihoyo has announced its plans to host a special Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream, which will confirm the release date and character lineup for the new update.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream start time has been set for 11:00 AM (UTC-5) on Friday, April 16. For gamers in the UK, the special program will be viewable on YouTube, and include the full details on what to expect from the game’s next big patch.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 release date is expected to be announced for April 27 on PS4, PC and Mobile.

ORIGINAL: Developers Mihoyo have built a pretty consistent framework around reveals, with the next big one being Genshin Impact 1.5

From various leaks and reports, it appears the next big free update will be released near the end of the current month and will include new characters, housing features and a Zhongli Banner rerun.

And that means an official Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream will need to be held soon to cover all the new content coming to the game.

For now, Mihoyo has not shared its plans for the next Genshin livestream, or when they will be launching the game’s major patch.

But gamers are expecting news to be shared very soon on what is being planned for Genshin Impact 1.5.