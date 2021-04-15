NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Greece to welcome Britons on holidays ’next week’ but Dr...

Travel

Greece to welcome Britons on holidays ’next week’ but Dr Hilary gives crucial warning

1 min

99views
94
14 shares, 94 points
Greece to welcome Britons on holidays ’next week’ but Dr Hilary gives crucial warning
Greece is set to welcome back UK tourists as soon as next week if they are able to meet specific entry requirements set out by the Greek authorities. However, television’s Dr Hilary Jones has warned Britons it might not be as simple as they might hope.
He advises sticking to the social distancing rules in a bid to save “travelling internationally”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier in the week, he warned the pandemic “isn’t over”.

Dr Hilary explained: “If people are behaving responsibly, we will keep this under control. But there will be the risk of another wave if we rely too much on vaccination because we have only vaccinated half of the population or thereabouts.

“We are on track to keeping things under control, but it depends on the behaviour of the population.”

When asked why cases may rise in some areas, he added: “It could well be the new variants, it could be people have thought that it’s all over.

“It certainly isn’t, this is going to run and we’re going to have to live with the virus for some time.

“If people want to get back to travelling internationally, or if people want to go back to work full time then they are gonna have to be really careful still.”

Under the current roadmap set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, some travel may resume from May 17.

However, this will depend on a specific “traffic light system” set out.

Nations will be ranked as “green”, “amber” or “red” based on their Covid “risk” taking into account the rate of infection in the country at that time and the progress of their vaccine roll-out.

READ  Next Week on Xbox: April 13 to 16

Despite this, Greece remains confident holidaymakers will return.

Visitors will be permitted entry to Greece via nine airports, including Athens, Kos and Santorini. They will also be allowed to cross two land borders.

“We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14,” a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish