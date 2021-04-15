Greece to welcome Britons on holidays ’next week’ but Dr Hilary gives crucial warning

When asked why cases may rise in some areas, he added: “It could well be the new variants, it could be people have thought that it’s all over.

“It certainly isn’t, this is going to run and we’re going to have to live with the virus for some time.

“If people want to get back to travelling internationally, or if people want to go back to work full time then they are gonna have to be really careful still.”

Under the current roadmap set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, some travel may resume from May 17.