Greece to welcome Britons on holidays ’next week’ but Dr Hilary gives crucial warning

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier in the week, he warned the pandemic “isn’t over”.
Dr Hilary explained: “If people are behaving responsibly, we will keep this under control. But there will be the risk of another wave if we rely too much on vaccination because we have only vaccinated half of the population or thereabouts.
“We are on track to keeping things under control, but it depends on the behaviour of the population.”
“It certainly isn’t, this is going to run and we’re going to have to live with the virus for some time.
“If people want to get back to travelling internationally, or if people want to go back to work full time then they are gonna have to be really careful still.”
Under the current roadmap set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, some travel may resume from May 17.
Nations will be ranked as “green”, “amber” or “red” based on their Covid “risk” taking into account the rate of infection in the country at that time and the progress of their vaccine roll-out.
Despite this, Greece remains confident holidaymakers will return.
Visitors will be permitted entry to Greece via nine airports, including Athens, Kos and Santorini. They will also be allowed to cross two land borders.
“We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14,” a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments