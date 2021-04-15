Hotel 'scam' warning: 'Fake' star ratings could catch holidaymakers out – how to spot them

Joined by Lonely Planet guidebook writer David Else, they identified how best to spot accurate reviews.
The prevalence of hotel scams is one that is particularly relevant when it comes to online “customer written” reviews.
This is largely because these often anonymous reviews are sometimes not really written by the general public at all.
“What I have heard about TripAdvisor reviews is that if a new property opens up the first review will be from the proprietor which will be very favourable.
“The second from the proprietor’s spouse or partner, again very favourite.
“And the third from the hotel down the road and it will be extremely unfavourable.”
What he suggests is weeding out some of the top and bottom reviews, to get an overall opinion of what the hotel is truly like.
“In many parts of the world where I have travelled the star system is decided upon by the property. He tells the signwriter ‘after you’ve written the name of the hotel can you stick a few stars underneath it.’
“The star system on its own can often be meaningless.
“It may be down to the number of trouser presses, or my favourite is the ‘stool in the bathroom’, and various other sorts of practical considerations rather than how friendly the staff are, what the atmosphere of the place is like, that you can never entirely sum up in two, three or four stars.”
Mr Else concluded: “Don’t just automatically ignore [a review] because it happens to be on the internet and not on a printed page.
“It is much more about the source of the review and who has done the review.”
