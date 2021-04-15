Hotel 'scam' warning: 'Fake' star ratings could catch holidaymakers out – how to spot them

Travel journalist Simon Calder and former BBC producer Mick Webb for a new this week discussed how travellers can spot the ever-growing hotel review “scams” which often catch holidaymakers out.

Joined by Lonely Planet guidebook writer David Else, they identified how best to spot accurate reviews.

The prevalence of hotel scams is one that is particularly relevant when it comes to online “customer written” reviews.

This is largely because these often anonymous reviews are sometimes not really written by the general public at all.

READ MORE: Holidays: FCDO updates for France, Spain, Italy, Greece & Portugal