NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Hotel 'scam' warning: 'Fake' star ratings could catch holidaymakers out...

Travel

Hotel 'scam' warning: 'Fake' star ratings could catch holidaymakers out – how to spot them

2 min

140views
115
16 shares, 115 points
Hotel 'scam' warning: 'Fake' star ratings could catch holidaymakers out - how to spot them
Hotel reviews have changed as the internet has evolved, with many guidebooks being pushed aside in favour of online reviewing platforms. Furthermore, in many parts of the world hotel review systems vary compared with the official ratings in place in the UK.
Travel journalist Simon Calder and former BBC producer Mick Webb for a new this week discussed how travellers can spot the ever-growing hotel review “scams” which often catch holidaymakers out.

Joined by Lonely Planet guidebook writer David Else, they identified how best to spot accurate reviews.

The prevalence of hotel scams is one that is particularly relevant when it comes to online “customer written” reviews.

This is largely because these often anonymous reviews are sometimes not really written by the general public at all.

READ MORE: Holidays: FCDO updates for France, Spain, Italy, Greece & Portugal

This is true of hotels in the UK as well as those further afield.

“What I have heard about TripAdvisor reviews is that if a new property opens up the first review will be from the proprietor which will be very favourable.

“The second from the proprietor’s spouse or partner, again very favourite.

“And the third from the hotel down the road and it will be extremely unfavourable.”

What he suggests is weeding out some of the top and bottom reviews, to get an overall opinion of what the hotel is truly like.

“I would emphasise the point that just because it is online doesn’t mean it is fake,” said Mr Else.

“In many parts of the world where I have travelled the star system is decided upon by the property. He tells the signwriter ‘after you’ve written the name of the hotel can you stick a few stars underneath it.’

READ  India’s soaring demand for gold could boost price of precious metal

“The star system on its own can often be meaningless.

“It may be down to the number of trouser presses, or my favourite is the ‘stool in the bathroom’, and various other sorts of practical considerations rather than how friendly the staff are, what the atmosphere of the place is like, that you can never entirely sum up in two, three or four stars.”

Mr Else concluded: “Don’t just automatically ignore [a review] because it happens to be on the internet and not on a printed page.

“It is much more about the source of the review and who has done the review.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish