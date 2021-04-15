NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Houston woman nearly killed by stray bullet while sitting in...

US

Houston woman nearly killed by stray bullet while sitting in her driveway: 'Stop shooting your guns'

1 min

140views
115
16 shares, 115 points
Houston woman nearly killed by stray bullet while sitting in her driveway: 'Stop shooting your guns'
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It was a single bullet that nearly missed Shevon Reed as she was sitting inside her family’s camper parked in the driveway of a south Houston neighborhood.”Please stop shooting your guns … just stop,” Reed begged.

She said on Tuesday, April 6, she was resting inside the camper where she’s been operating her hair styling business since losing her salon due to the pandemic.”I was texting on my phone and literally, as soon as I laid back, something, we know now was a bullet, something just shot across my face like, ‘Pow!'”

The bullet pierced through the camper’s walls and a wooden cabinet. Police responded and told her based on the trajectory, the bullet hitting at a downward angle was a stray bullet and not a targeted shooting.

READ ALSO: 48-year-old father shot and killed by stray bullet at NW Harris Co. home

Reed never heard a gunshot as the round of ammunition tore through the neighborhood.

“I just can’t help but think, ‘What if I hadn’t laid down?’ I mean, within seconds … What if I hadn’t laid down? I would have been on the news covering an innocent woman killed for no reason.”

As gun violence across Houston keeps pushing the homicide rate even higher, Mayor Sylvester Turner recently told the public to “assume everyone is carrying a gun.”

Reed is using her near-death experience as a call for action.”If you know somebody who is shooting these guns and causing senseless violence and death, call the police. It’s anonymous and report it. Something has got to happen.”

That anonymous tip line is through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

READ  Houston truck driver files lawsuit against company at center of Channelview chemical fire

READ ALSO: Woman found bullet in her head and being sent home from hospital

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Shelley Childers

This article originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish