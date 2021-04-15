How to get rid of visceral fat: Meal frequency influences belly fat – how often to eat

Studies have shown that you can help trim visceral fat or prevent its growth with both aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) and strength training (exercising with weights).

“Spot exercises, such as sit-ups, can tighten abdominal muscles but won’t get at visceral fat.

Exercise can also help keep fat from coming back,” explains Harvard Health.

According to the health body, you should engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity most days to reduce the belly fat.

