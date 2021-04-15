NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to get rid of visceral fat: Meal frequency influences...

Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: Meal frequency influences belly fat – how often to eat

1 min

111views
91
14 shares, 91 points
How to get rid of visceral fat: Meal frequency influences belly fat - how often to eat

Studies have shown that you can help trim visceral fat or prevent its growth with both aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) and strength training (exercising with weights).

“Spot exercises, such as sit-ups, can tighten abdominal muscles but won’t get at visceral fat.

Exercise can also help keep fat from coming back,” explains Harvard Health.

According to the health body, you should engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity most days to reduce the belly fat.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

READ  How to get rid of visceral fat: Studies found aerobic exercise burns inches of belly fat
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish