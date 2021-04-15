Jane Fonda, Brooklyn Decker, Allison Janney & More Stars Looking Stylish With Grey Hair

From Brooklyn Decker to Patrick Dempsey, many celebrities are choosing to embrace their natural gray hair instead of cover it up. Even younger stars, like Kylie Jenner, love the silvery color!

While some people see gray hairs as something to cover up, not these celebrities. Some stars embrace their natural gray roots, while others purposefully dye their hair for an all-over gray transformation. Either way, gray is such a gorgeous color: so much so, even people in their celebrities in their 20’s and early 30’s are choosing to dye their hair the timeless shade (like Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner). We put the spotlight on a few gray-headed celebrities below; you can also click through the photos in HollywoodLife‘s gallery above.

Brooklyn Decker shows off her gray hairs. [Instagram/@brooklyndecker]

Leading the pack of celebrities with beautiful grey hair is 34-year-old model Brooklyn Decker. It’s natural for people in their 30’s (and even in their 20’s) to see gray roots spring up in their colorful manes, which Brooklyn proved with the selfie above. “Grays on grays on grays for days and I’m kinda digging ‘em,” Brooklyn captioned the photo shared on April 6. While Brooklyn admitted that she was getting her roots “colored next week” because she’s “not ready for the full commitment,” the model still “certainly enjoyed” her gray phase.

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda has made grey hair last longer than a phase. While she rose to fame in the ’60s as a bombshell blonde starring in movies like Barbarella, Jane has swapped her sunshine-colored waves for a short spunky ‘do featuring many wispy layers of stunning silver hair. Jane’s mane needs help to maintain, though.

Thanks to the work of hair colorist Jack Martin, Jane showed up to the 2020 Oscars with iced-out hair. Over a year later, the famous actress and activist is still happy with her decision to part ways with the blonde. “I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray. Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that,” Jane happily declared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 25.

McDreamy (AKA, Patrick Dempsey) sports a head of gray-pepper hair. [Instagram/@patrickdempsey]

It’s not just the ladies embracing their gray hair, either. There are many male celebrities who look like silver foxes, literally, with their gray-silver hair. Take Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, for example. While his hair is not completely gray like Ms. Fonda’s, he does sport a signature pepper shade (AKA, a cross between gray and dark hair).

