Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas recall Toto Wolff's angriest moments at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas recall Toto Wolff's angriest moments at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas recall Toto Wolff's angriest moments at Mercedes

The Finn was referring to the time Hamilton and Rosberg dramatically clashed on the opening lap of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix from the front of the grid, ending both their races after just a handful of corners.

“Probably Barcelona’s the angriest he ever got,” replied Hamilton, to which Bottas responded: “Was he, like, fuming?”

“Yeah! Definitely saw bald patches he pulled out of his hair, had to get some turf and grow it back,” laughed Hamilton.

Bottas meanwhile recalled one of their worst weekends in motorsport during the German GP in 2019, where both drivers struggled during a rain-affected race

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

