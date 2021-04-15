NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Lewis Hamilton has Max Verstappen rivalry doubts

Sports

Lewis Hamilton has Max Verstappen rivalry doubts – 'I hope it's all it's cracked up to be'

Lewis Hamilton has Max Verstappen rivalry doubts - 'I hope it's all it's cracked up to be'

“I don’t know. I hope it’s exciting for the fans, I hope that it’s all that it’s cracked up to be, particularly for the fans, and particularly in a time that we need the best entertainment possible.

“For me, it’s fighting with Seb [Vettel], fighting with Valtteri [Bottas] – you just want to be fighting with the best drivers and as close as possible, so that you can hopefully try to eke out more than your competitors to get the results.”

The second round of the Formula One 2021 season gets underway this weekend for the Emilia Romagna GP, with Hamilton leading the way on points.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

