Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sets squad top four challenge and hints at transfer problems

And the Reds were going to need all three of them to be at the top of their game to break down Zinedine Zidane’s side.

From the off, it was clear that Real were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure to try and counter at any given moment.

But Liverpool nearly – and should have – got off to the perfect start when the ball dropped kindly to Salah on the edge of the box inside three minutes only for the Egyptian to send a tame effort into the gloves of Thibaut Courtois.

The intensity was there for Liverpool as their midfield three and attacking players all closed down quickly to try and win the ball back.

And it helped create a number of opportunities for Liverpool to break the deadlock with James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum also coming close in the opening 45 minutes.

They ultimately wasted their opportunities before running out of steam in the second half.

Klopp rung the changes after the hour mark with Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all being brought on to try and inspire some change.

But Liverpool ran out of ideas with Real’s defence standing strong with Klopp’s side crashing out of the Champions League.

