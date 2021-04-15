Luke Bryan Says ‘Make-up Sex’ Is The Secret To His 14-Year Marriage With Wife Caroline

Luke Bryan laughed while spilling the details on how he and his wife Caroline stay close both mentally and physically, in a new interview.

Luke Bryan, 44, is giving his fans an idea of how he and wife Caroline, 41, stay close and make things work with a little humor and honesty. The singer recently gave an interview to theSKIMM and when he was asked what the secret to his 14-year marriage is, he said, “Communicate and make-up sex” with a chuckle. The lovebirds have been married since 2006 and share sons Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 10, together so they definitely know a thing or two about commitment and family life!

In addition to his marriage, Luke opened up about his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry, 36, and her new baby Daisy, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom, 44, in the interview. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to meet the seven-month-old tot in person just yet, but he has been able to see her on a video call. “I have FaceTimed on set with Katy’s precious daughter Dasiy Dove,” he explained. “But I haven’t been able to do the baby fat, pinching the cheeks stuff yet.”

Luke also answered random questions during the fun interview like what his dream collaboration would be. He picked the talented Rihanna, 33, for that answer. He also said Lionel Richie, 71, would be the one American Idol co-worker he’d want to quarantine with because his house is “ginormous.”

Before Luke made headlines for his latest interview answers, he did so by getting a hook stuck through his hand during a fishing accident last month. He shared a graphic video of his hand after the incident as well as posts of him waiting to get it out, but luckily all was well after and he went back to enjoying the sport. “Got the hook out. We’re back,” he said in a follow-up video of him giving a thumbs up and smile to the camera.

It’s great to know Luke is both okay and relishing in a joyous and satisfying marriage with Caroline! He recently had to take a break from his position on American Idol after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he’s been posting on his social media regularly and keeping his fans up to date. We hope to see him back on our television screens soon!

