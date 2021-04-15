Man accused of locking teen in storage unit for 5 days and sexually assaulting her

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of locking a 17-year-old in a Cypress storage unit for days and sexually assaulting her.The teen made the outcry of the incident to authorities on April 8, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

On March 27, the suspect took the teen victim against her will to a storage facility in the 19100 block of FM 529 in Cypress, according to investigators.When at the storage unit, the suspect, identified as Joel Micah Arnold, locked the teen inside and kept her for five days. Authorities said Arnold displayed a firearm to the teen, injected her with drugs and sexually assaulted her. He then released her.

Following the teen’s outcry, Arnold was arrested on April 14. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and trafficking of a child.In addition to his arrest and charges, investigators believe there could be more victims who Arnold may have previously assaulted. Anyone with information about Arnold or other victims is urged to contact Precinct 1’s human trafficking hotline at 832-927-1650.

