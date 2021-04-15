MLB The Show 21: When does MLB The Show 21 come out on Xbox and PS4?

Last year’s MLB The Show was only available on PS4, but in 2021, the franchise is coming to Xbox consoles.
And not only will it be debuting on the same day as the PS4 and PS5, but it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
The only downside to this is that it won’t include the most deluxe editions of the game, which included some standout early access options.
That’s a huge day one win for Microsoft, who told fans earlier this month: “Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on.
“As we said from the beginning, this is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more players and baseball fans is something that we at MLB, MLB Players, Inc., and Xbox are all excited about.”
So for the first year ever, The Show will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox and Android phones, via Cloud Gaming.
So when is MLB The Show 21 coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5?
MLB The Show 21 has a scheduled release date for Tuesday, April 20, and will be coming out at the same time across all platforms.
However, while everyone will be getting access on April 20, there are some who will be getting early access.
Four days of early access is included in The Jackie Robinson Edition, which is a lot of extra time included.
This early access is not included in the Xbox Game Pass version, which does not come with the pre-order bundles.
It has also been confirmed that PlayStation will donate $ 1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition sold in the U.S. from when pre-orders open through December 31, 2021.
Other MLB The Show 21 changes announced for this year’s edition includes Year to year saves not being supported.
The good news is that saves between platforms will be part of MLB The Show 21, however, users who wish to have access to both current and next gen versions of this year’s game will need to purchase a Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21.
Gamers will also be able to play against other players who are on a different console, including all console generations.
