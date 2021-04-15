MLB The Show 21: When does MLB The Show 21 come out on Xbox and PS4?

MLB The Show 21 is launching this month, with more fans getting the chance to check it out this year.

Last year’s MLB The Show was only available on PS4, but in 2021, the franchise is coming to Xbox consoles.

And not only will it be debuting on the same day as the PS4 and PS5, but it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The only downside to this is that it won’t include the most deluxe editions of the game, which included some standout early access options.

That’s a huge day one win for Microsoft, who told fans earlier this month: “Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on.