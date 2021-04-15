Moderna vaccine side effects: All 16 possible side effects after the Moderna Covid vaccine

If you’re worried about any of your side effects, you should talk to a doctor or nurse, the MHRA urged.

You could also report a side effect directly by using the Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting website.

These side effects are sent straight to the MHRA, which assesses the safety of all vaccines.

By reporting your side effects, you can help to provide more information on the safety of the Moderna vaccine.

While you may develop some side effects from your vaccine, you should still take up the offer of a Covid jab if you’re offered it.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

