Morrisons shoppers erupt over 'intimidating' and 'patriotic' food packaging

Life & Style

Morrisons shoppers erupt over 'intimidating' and 'patriotic' food packaging

Morrisons shoppers erupt over 'intimidating' and 'patriotic' food packaging

However, some customers defended Morrisons’ packaging and did not see anything wrong with it.

One customer said: “They also have the French flag on Brie and Camembert cheeses and the Italian flag on a number of meats. Should we remove them as well? Or is it just because it is the British flag?”

Another shopper wrote: “A British product in a British supermarket in Britain with the British Union Jack on it, how can anyone be upset about it. I bet in Germany you’ll find the German flag on German products. Really, a sandwich short of a picnic some people.”

One person added: “Isn’t it wonderful!! Good British produce proudly displaying our great Union flag! Good old Morrisons…Tesco’s do the same thing….let’s get all the other big chains on board!”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
