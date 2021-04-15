Naga Munchetty reaches out to BBC colleague as she shares heartbreaking loss live on air

Addressing her colleague’s moving tribute to her beloved family member, Naga added: “Kate on our production team sent me this note today saying she never had the chance to know either of her grandads, but her great-uncle Jim filled that role in her life.

“What Kate says is: ‘He and I shared a love of reading. For my 11th birthday, he gave me this book he’d read about in the paper and he thought it sounded good.

“’It was the first Harry Potter. The book he gave me was a first edition which he’d just walked into the shop and picked up, it was that early on the bandwagon.

“‘That book got passed around my siblings and all my cousins until it’s not got much monetary value anymore because of its condition, but I’ll always cherish it as a piece of my Uncle Jim’.”

