NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Naga Munchetty reaches out to BBC colleague as she shares...

Celebrities

Naga Munchetty reaches out to BBC colleague as she shares heartbreaking loss live on air

1 min

108views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Naga Munchetty reaches out to BBC colleague as she shares heartbreaking loss live on air

Addressing her colleague’s moving tribute to her beloved family member, Naga added: “Kate on our production team sent me this note today saying she never had the chance to know either of her grandads, but her great-uncle Jim filled that role in her life.

“What Kate says is: ‘He and I shared a love of reading. For my 11th birthday, he gave me this book he’d read about in the paper and he thought it sounded good. 

“’It was the first Harry Potter. The book he gave me was a first edition which he’d just walked into the shop and picked up, it was that early on the bandwagon. 

“‘That book got passed around my siblings and all my cousins until it’s not got much monetary value anymore because of its condition, but I’ll always cherish it as a piece of my Uncle Jim’.”

 

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Taylor Swift Shares Rare, Recent Photos With Mom Andrea In Lyric Video for ‘The Best Day’ Re-Record
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish