Nintendo Direct Indie event watch LIVE: Hollow Knight Silksong to take centre stage?

The upcoming Nintendo Direct broadcast will focus exclusively on “fresh and new” indie games coming to the system.
Running for around 20 minutes, the Indie Showcase event will be broadcast live on YouTube at 5pm UK time.
The news was announced by Nintendo on social media: “A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Wednesday, 14th April at 5pm BST.
“Tune in for a livestream roughly 20 minutes long, focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.”
You can watch the Nintendo Direct Indie showcase live from 5pm BST by hitting play on the video below.
Nintendo Switch fans will be hoping for news on Hollow Knight Silksong, which is tipped to launch in 2021.
There’s a slim chance the game will launch immediately following the broadcast, although any release date news would be better than nothing.
With the game recently launching on PlayStation devices, we may also get a look at Disco Elysium on Nintendo Switch.
Unfortunately, however, little has been seen of the game since it was announced, barring a recent feature in UK publication Edge.
In case you missed out on the original, Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania-style platformer that shares a little in common with Dark Souls.
The sequel appears to be more of the same, although it takes place in the kingdom of Pharloom and shifts the focus to the character of Hornet.
“Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.
“Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.”
Hollow Knight Silksong is currently in development for Nintendo Switch and PC, although more platforms could follow.
