Nintendo Direct Indie event watch LIVE: Hollow Knight Silksong to take centre stage?

Nintendo Switch owners will definitely want to tune in to the next Direct showcase on April 14.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct broadcast will focus exclusively on “fresh and new” indie games coming to the system.

Running for around 20 minutes, the Indie Showcase event will be broadcast live on YouTube at 5pm UK time.

The news was announced by Nintendo on social media: “A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Wednesday, 14th April at 5pm BST.

“Tune in for a livestream roughly 20 minutes long, focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.”

You can watch the Nintendo Direct Indie showcase live from 5pm BST by hitting play on the video below.

Nintendo Switch fans will be hoping for news on Hollow Knight Silksong, which is tipped to launch in 2021.

There’s a slim chance the game will launch immediately following the broadcast, although any release date news would be better than nothing.

With the game recently launching on PlayStation devices, we may also get a look at Disco Elysium on Nintendo Switch.