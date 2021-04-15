NVIDIA GeForce NOW GFN Thursday Game List revealed: Far Cry, Tomb Raider and MORE

NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers can access 15 new games as part of the GFN Thursday update.

This includes Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition, Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation, Trine: Enchanted Edition, Shio and brand new release Nigate Tale.

Outriders makes another appearance for GeForce NOW subscribers, only this time it’s the Epic Games Store Edition.

You can see the full list of brand new GFN Thursday games to stream further down the page.

As part of the latest games update, subscribers can also access a brand new reward for Spellbreak.

The Noble Oasis Outfit is available to Founders members from today, followed by Priority members on April 16. Anybody with a free membership can try to earn the reward from April 20.

“It’s first come, first served, so be sure to redeem your reward as soon as you have access!” NVIDIA explains.

“Signing up for GeForce NOW Rewards is simple. Log in to your NVIDIA GeForce NOW account, click “Update Rewards Settings” and check the box.”