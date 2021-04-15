NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen talks breastfeeding for 15 years...

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen talks breastfeeding for 15 years 'Why wouldn't I?'

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen talks breastfeeding for 15 years 'Why wouldn't I?'

Now, Amanda has spoken of her decision to breastfeed her children albeit non-stop for 15 years.

The mum, who involves her children in the day-to-day running of the farm, told Country & Town House in her native Yorkshire dialect: “Why wudn’t I? It’s easy, the right temperature and when ya art lammin’, wha’ya gonna do?”

This week she opened up about her decision to give birth to her eighth child alone, as her husband Clive continued to sleep.

“After having six of them by that point at the side of the road, the thought of just staying at home, was kind of like a really good option,” she told This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

