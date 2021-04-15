Outlander book 9 release date ANNOUNCED: Diana Gabaldon novel to hit shelves this year

A lot has happened in the Outlander fandom since the last book in the series was released. Book eight in the Diana Gabaldon story, Written In My Own Heart’s Blood, quickly followed the release of the first season of the STARZ TV adaptation of the first book. The TV show boosted the novels’ fanbase, who in turn began asking the author when the highly anticipated ninth book would be hitting store shelves. Today, Diana, alongside Penguin Random House, announced the release date of the upcoming book, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone.

Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone is due for release on November 23, 2021. The book’s UK cover art has also been released, which fans can look at below. Its extensive and thrilling blurb delves into the highly-anticipated events of the novel, including the reunion of Claire and Jamie Fraser with their daughter, Brianna Fraser. She is joined by her husband, Roger MacKenzie, and their son, Jem – who was recently saved from being kidnapped in the previously released eighth novel. READ MORE: Outlander TV vs books: How was Claire Fraser changed from the books? SCROLL DOWN TO READ THE SYNOPSIS FOR GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE

Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone's blurb reads: "The past may seem the safest place to be… but it is the most dangerous time to be alive… "Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall were torn apart by the Jacobite Rising in 1743, and it took them twenty years to find each other again. Now the American Revolution threatens to do the same. It is 1779 and Claire and Jamie are at last reunited with their daughter, Brianna, her husband, Roger, and their children on Fraser's Ridge. Having the family together is a dream the Frasers had thought impossible." However, it sounds like things aren't going to remain as happy as they seem. The Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone synopsis continues: "Yet, even in the North Carolina backcountry, the effects of war are being felt. Tensions in the Colonies are great and local feelings run hot enough to boil Hell's tea-kettle. Jamie knows loyalties among his tenants are split and it won't be long until the war is on his doorstep.

The synopsis continues: "Brianna and Roger have their own worry: that the dangers that provoked their escape from the twentieth century might catch up to them. Sometimes they question whether risking the perils of the 1700s —among them disease, starvation, and an impending war—was indeed the safer choice for their family. Not so far away, young William Ransom is still coming to terms with the discovery of his true father's identity—and thus his own—and Lord John Grey has reconciliations to make, and dangers to meet . . . on his son's behalf, and his own. "Meanwhile, the Revolutionary War creeps ever closer to Fraser's Ridge. And with the family finally together, Jamie and Claire have more at stake than ever before." Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone comes seven years after the release of Written In My Own Heart's Blood. Diana has been very secretive about what the new book will entail but previously explained where the title for the novel came from. Writing on her website, the author explained its title was derived from a "very old Celtic custom".

Diana said the custom suggests “you always tell the bees when someone is born, dies, comes or goes – because if you don’t keep them informed, they’ll fly away”. This ominous passage has led to a number of fan theories, suggesting the book will involve characters dying, leaving, returning, or new arrivals and new births. It has been presumed by fans that the Outlander TV show will also adapt the upcoming ninth book when its seasons catch up to it.

The TV show has been an enormous success for both TV network STARZ and author Diana. Not only has it bolstered the already enormous fanbase of the series, the show has also won a collection of awards. In recent years Outlander has won awards including a TV Choice Award for Most Exciting New Series and Best Fantasy Television Series at the Saturn Awards. The show’s wonderful cast no-doubt help the campaign, with Jamie Fraser being played by Scottish heartthrob Sam Heughan.

Sam has reached headlines in recent months after being rumoured to be taking the role of James Bond in the next 007 movie. He is currently in the upper echelons of the betting, after frontrunner and fellow period-drama actor Regé-Jean Page, who is best known for Netflix show Bridgerton. Sam is joined on Outlander by Caitriona Balfe, who plays protagonist Claire Fraser. Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone is due for release on November 23, 2021 from Century Publishing and is available for preorder now.

