Paracetamol: Is it safe to take the painkiller following Covid vaccine? NHS issues advice

What are the common side effects?
Very common side effects in the first day or two include:
- Having a painful, heavy feeling and tenderness in the arm where you had your injection
- Feeling tired
- Headache, aches and chills.
“You may also have flu-like symptoms with episodes of shivering and shaking for a day or two,” explains Public Health England (PHE).
However, according to the PHE, a high temperature could also indicate that you have COVID-19 or another infection.
“An uncommon side effect is swollen glands in the armpit or neck on the same side as the arm where you had the vaccine,” says the health body.
DON’T MISS
Gut health: Avoid these foods says Dr Michael Mosley [ADVICE]
Turmeric side effects: Is it dangeropus to have too much? [INSIGHT]
Diabetes type 2: Eight life-threating warning signs [ADVICE]
According to data collected on effects of the coronavirus vaccines, symptoms normally last less than a week.
If your symptoms seem to get worse or if you are concerned, call NHS 111.
You can also report suspected side effects of vaccines and medicines online through the Yellow Card scheme or by downloading the Yellow Card app.
Am I eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine?
Everyone aged 45 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.
People at high risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable), can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you’ve had this letter, you can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.
If you are not eligible yet, wait to be contacted. The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have the vaccine.
It’s important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments