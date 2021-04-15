Paracetamol: Is it safe to take the painkiller following Covid vaccine? NHS issues advice

More than 32 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The ramped-up effort to inoculate the population is unprecedented, which means many questions have arisen. Side effects of the coronavirus vaccines have been a hot topic, with many people wondering whether it is safe to take paracetamol to alleviate symptoms.

What are the common side effects?

Very common side effects in the first day or two include:

Having a painful, heavy feeling and tenderness in the arm where you had your injection

Feeling tired

Headache, aches and chills.

“You may also have flu-like symptoms with episodes of shivering and shaking for a day or two,” explains Public Health England (PHE).

However, according to the PHE, a high temperature could also indicate that you have COVID-19 or another infection.

“An uncommon side effect is swollen glands in the armpit or neck on the same side as the arm where you had the vaccine,” says the health body.

DON’T MISS

Gut health: Avoid these foods says Dr Michael Mosley [ADVICE]

Turmeric side effects: Is it dangeropus to have too much? [INSIGHT]

Diabetes type 2: Eight life-threating warning signs [ADVICE]