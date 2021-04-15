Portugal to 'avoid quarantine' for tourists 'at all costs' ahead of green list

Portugal’s Secretary of State for tourism Rita Marques told an online conference the country would try “at all costs to avoid quarantines and additional COVID-19 tests” if the European Union’s (EU) COVID-19 passport plans move ahead.

Europe is expected to begin steps towards adopting a bloc-wide vaccination passport system this week.

Ms Marques said tourists should understand this summer would not be “completely normal”, but that the nation would “certainly bet on maintaining the basic principles of free movement of people and goods”.

Portugal’s tourism industry, which has increasingly been on the rise, suffered its worst year since the mid-1980s in 2020 when the pandemic took hold.

